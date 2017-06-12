Michigan Democratic Party Fined $500,000 Over Bingo Games

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Democratic Party was fined $500,000 after an internal investigation found problems with the organization's former practice of fundraising through bingo games.

The civil fine is one of the largest levied by the Federal Election Commission, the Detroit Free Press reported (http://on.freep.com/2r9azXP ) Friday. An investigation conducted by the political party found poor record-keeping, excessive contributions and other problems, and those findings were turned over to the federal agency.