Newsvine

Democrat Who?

About We Need EO 9066 for Liberals. No Mercy. No Leniency. No rest until every democrat is purged from politics. Articles: 2 Seeds: 1 Comments: 512 Since: Nov 2016

Michigan Democratic Party Fined $500,000 Over Bingo Games

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Democrat Who? View Original Article: US News and WOrld Report
Seeded on Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:30 AM
Discuss:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Democratic Party was fined $500,000 after an internal investigation found problems with the organization's former practice of fundraising through bingo games.

The civil fine is one of the largest levied by the Federal Election Commission, the Detroit Free Press reported (http://on.freep.com/2r9azXP ) Friday. An investigation conducted by the political party found poor record-keeping, excessive contributions and other problems, and those findings were turned over to the federal agency.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor