Newsvine

Democrat Who?

About We Need EO 9066 for Liberals. No Mercy. No Leniency. No rest until every democrat is purged from politics. Articles: 2 Seeds: 1 Comments: 512 Since: Nov 2016

A Brilliant Summation Regarding the DNC and Hillary Supporters!!!!

Current Status: Published (4)
By Democrat Who?
Sat Nov 19, 2016 8:13 AM
    Discuss:

    "Basket Case" by Green Day from 'Dookie,' available now. Directed by Mark Kohr.

    Watch the best Green Day official videos here:
    http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL5150F38E402FACE8

    http://www.greenday.com/
    http://www.facebook.com/GreenDay
    http://twitter.com/greenday
    http://www.youtube.com/user/greenday (subscribe)
    http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/green-day/id954266

     

     Do you have the time to listen to me whine About nothing and everything all at once I am one of those Melodramatic fools Neurotic to the bone No doubt about it

    Sometimes I give myself the creeps Sometimes my mind plays tricks on me It all keeps adding up I think I'm cracking up Am I just paranoid? Or am I just stoned

    I went to a shrink To analyze my dreams She says it's lack of sex that's bringing me down I went to a whore He said my life's a bore So quit my whining cause it's bringing her down

    Sometimes I give myself the creeps Sometimes my mind plays tricks on me It all keeps adding up I think I'm cracking up Am I just paranoid? A ya-ya-ya

    Grasping to control So I better hold on

    Sometimes I give myself the creeps Sometimes my mind plays tricks on me It all keeps adding up I think I'm cracking up Am I just paranoid? Or am I just stoned?

     

     

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor