A Brilliant Summation Regarding the DNC and Hillary Supporters!!!!

"Basket Case" by Green Day from 'Dookie,' available now. Directed by Mark Kohr.
Do you have the time to listen to me whine About nothing and everything all at once I am one of those Melodramatic fools Neurotic to the bone No doubt about it
Sometimes I give myself the creeps Sometimes my mind plays tricks on me It all keeps adding up I think I'm cracking up Am I just paranoid? Or am I just stoned
I went to a shrink To analyze my dreams She says it's lack of sex that's bringing me down I went to a whore He said my life's a bore So quit my whining cause it's bringing her down
Sometimes I give myself the creeps Sometimes my mind plays tricks on me It all keeps adding up I think I'm cracking up Am I just paranoid? A ya-ya-ya
Grasping to control So I better hold on
Sometimes I give myself the creeps Sometimes my mind plays tricks on me It all keeps adding up I think I'm cracking up Am I just paranoid? Or am I just stoned?