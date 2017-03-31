Newsvine

Democrat Who?

About We Need EO 9066 for Liberals. No Mercy. No Leniency. No rest until every democrat is purged from politics. Articles: 2 Seeds: 1 Comments: 512 Since: Nov 2016

The DNC Announces Plan to Suspend Operations, says a friend of a friend of that friend's butcher

Current Status: Published (4)
By Democrat Who?
Fri Mar 31, 2017 7:11 AM
    Looking back in history books, Americans will learn that the death of the DNC and democrats was totally avoidable, if only they were as bright and as intelligent as they foolishly thought themselves to be

    Time of death: November 4, 2016

    In a shocking blow to democrats everywhere, The Democratic National Committee has just announced that they are to suspend operations throughout the country effective at noon tomorrow (4/1/2017). In adhering to liberal "journalistic" standards, an un-named, anonymous friend of a friend of that friend's butcher stated, "Because the republicans beat us unmerciful at every turn throughout this great nation, we are left with but a shallow husk of support. You cannot win elections when the country despises you and your philosophy. There is no coming back from this Grand Canyon of devastation." When asked what will become of democrats and the Democratic party, the un-named friend of a friend of that friend's butcher replied, "I hope they burn in hell. After all, we, as democrats, stupidly allowed a pussy grabber to wipe the floor with our party. I hate to say this but Democrats really are not that bright."

