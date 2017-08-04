Sincere, Heartfelt THANK YOU to Democrats and the DNC

Before NV shuts it lights off for good Oct. 1, 2017, I would like to offer my sincere gratitude to dimwit democrats and the even more useless DNC for essentially shutting the lights out for both as well. 2016 brought many, many people great joy seeing Trump beat Clinton, secure the POTUS, secure the SCOTUS and secure majorities in both houses. Without the democrats, DNC unending commitment to obscurity/irrelevance, Trump and the GOP would not be so powerful as they currently are. Without the endless stupidity and moronic blubbering offered by the dimwit democrat and their handlers, I could not enjoy this great happiness at seeing the mental breakdown of the left. I would have never thought, post GWB, that the GOP looks like the only competitive political game in town., Without even losing another vote (the dims have been winless since Trump, hehehehe), WV lost the dem governor (due to self preservation) but lost him nonetheless to the more powerful, better ran, more competitive GOP. So, as the dimwit democrat and DNC lays in ruin, likely never to retain any of it competitive glory, to that, I say thank you to a bunch of witless wonders, otherwise known as democrats. Thank you.

EO 9066 for liberals!!!!!!!!!!

Democrat Who?