Today We Should All Get On Our Knees and Thank The Tea Party For Sending the DNC Into Oblivion!

Just wanted to give a shout-out to all members of the Tea Party movement whose dedication saw to it that The GOP is the only politically competitive game in town. I agree with roughly 25% of what the Tea Party stood/stands for; however, the fact that this movement eradicated the very essence and competitiveness of the democrat is just too fucking cool for school. This Tea Party movement will be used in high school history classes, extolling the virtues of grassroots movements. After GWB left for Texas the democrats were poised to become a single party majority within DC, the SCOTUS and everywhere in between. Obama and the democrats were a refreshing change from the GWB administration. But yet this refreshing change for the democrat lasted roughly 18 months and they bagan to piss it all away ... for a lifetime. And then came Obamacare, championed by Barack Hussein Obama, the single worst democrat in his party's history. Under 44's leadership the DNC has become an outhouse, a backed up shitter. And this monumental democrat beat down could have EASILY been avoided if Obamacare was handled better by the dems. I hated Obamacare when it came out, forcing people to purchase a product was anathema to American history; however, after seeing the thousands and thousands of unemployed democrat politicians, I was swayed to embrace the ACA as something useful. The ACA has now become my favorite piece of legislation, ever. There is nothing close. Without Obamacare there wouldn't have been a Tea Party and without the Tea Party all the hundreds, if not thousands, of legislative seats would still be democrat or democrat leaning. The Tea Party movement, combined with Obama's dereliction of duty while the de-facto head of the DNC, lead to the GOP ruling almost every square foot of real estate in America. Just think of it this way, the dimwit dems love to tell people how "smart" they are but everything that they have worked for, strived for was pissed away in 18 months and it looks like it will be a generation before the DNC can right its very unstable ship. "Smart" people don't do that. Idiots and dimwits, aka Democrats, do.

Thank You Tea Party members. Your debt to this country will never be forgotten.